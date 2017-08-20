TshisaLIVE

Jay Antsey on her weight: 'I can never get it right'

20 August 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Jay Anstey speaks about her figure.
Image: Via Instagram

Although it's hard to believe, actress Jay Anstey also has insecurities when it comes to her weight. 

Yes, you're reading correctly! 

Jay said she has always felt that she can never get to her "right weight."

"I never seem to get it right! In the 'real world' people see me as skinny, but in the industry I'm always being told i need to loose a few," she said. 

Jay added that it should be up to women to decide what makes them feel "happy and healthy". 

"As a woman shouldn't it be my choice what size I feel healthy and happy in? So when they say watch you waistline what do YOU say? #PinkIsPower," she added. 

Go guurl! 

