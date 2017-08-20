According to production company Born Free Media : "A young inmate’s murder confirms Magadien‘s misgivings about his life inside‚ so he decides to join a reform-minded warden’s efforts to improve the prison‚ eyeing it as a path to early release. Gaining fulfilment and self-worth‚ he becomes a valued partner in the prison reforms‚ before explosive gang resistance forces a deadly choice between the gangster he was and the changing man he knows he is now becoming. After he leaves prison‚ his life is irreversibly changed and he becomes a strong anti-gang proponent."

The cast includes Presley Chweneyagae‚ of Tsotsi fame‚ and Kevin Smith.

The commission‚ which partly funded The Number‚ said: “This is a really proud moment for the KZNFC as we are starting to see a lot of good feature films coming out of the film fund.

“We have also recently seen Keeping up with the Kandasamys generate over R16-million in box office earnings which is a huge achievement for a local production.

“The Number spent over 70% of its production budget in the province and created employment for local filmmakers and providers of related services.

“With the film being screened internationally‚ this will go a long way in establishing KwaZulu-Natal as a choice film destination‚” said Carol Coetzee‚ KZNFC head.