WATCH: Cassper hangs out with Common
20 August 2017 - 12:00
Cassper Nyovest is currently in the US living his best life and besides doing an interview with radio host Charlamagne, he also got to hang out with hip-hop star Common.
He posted a video with Common and said that his sister would be super jealous when she saw who Cassper was with.
But he made sure that Common gave a special shout out to his sister.
#brothergoals
