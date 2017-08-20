TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Cassper hangs out with Common

20 August 2017 - 12:00
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is brother goals.
Cassper Nyovest is currently in the US living his best life and besides doing an interview with radio host Charlamagne, he also got to hang out with hip-hop star Common.

He posted a video with Common and said that his sister would be super jealous when she saw who Cassper was with.

But he made sure that Common gave a special shout out to his sister.

#brothergoals

