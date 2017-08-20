TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Riky Rick rocked Budapest fans

20 August 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Riky Rick rocks Europe.
Image: Supplied

Riky Rick gave fans in Budapest a real taste of Mzansi when he rocked The Sziget Festival. 

The rapper jetted off to Europe recently to perform in London, Birmingham and Budapest. 

He performed yesterday on the 5th day of the massive music festival, which has also featured the likes of Pink, Tom Odell, Iggy Azalea and Macklemore. 

Riky shared a video of himself rapping with a group of fans who knew the words to his track. 

"Do not be afraid to take on new challenges. Some people will tell you to stop dreaming. They will tell you to quit while you are ahead," he said about the trip. 

