Bow down! Esther Mahlangu covers Destiny mag

21 August 2017 - 08:10 By Jessica Levitt
Mama Esther is on the latest cover of Destiny magazine.
Image: Supplied

Award-winning artist and South African icon Esther Mahlangu is on the September cover of Destiny magazine and Mzansi has bent the knee.

The cover image has gone viral and South Africans have had nothing but praise for the popular Ndebele artist as well as Destiny, which has broken the mould and featured a gogo on its cover.

"Africa you are Beautiful. Africa you are Powerful. Africa you are the Cradle of Humankind. Africa you are the Now. Africa you are the Future. Believe it. Embrace it. Celebrate it. Few embody this view better than Mama Esther Mahlangu, cover star of the September #HeritageIssue of @destinyconnect on sale from tomorrow," said publisher of the magazine Khanyi Dhlomo.

She said the decision to put her on the cover was because she lived her heritage with dignity and tenacity.

"We salute her for eloquently demonstrating that so long as we can breathe we can imagine. Through our imagination we can create a magnificent reality. What an inspiring icon she is. May she continue to rise and stir up in all of us a deeper love for our heritage, art and creativity. Halala Mama Esther!"

Africa you are Beautiful. Africa you are Powerful. Africa you are the Cradle of Humankind. Africa you are the Now. Africa you are the Future. Believe it. Embrace it. Celebrate it. Few embody this view better than Mama Esther Mahlangu cover star of the September #HeritageIssue of @destinyconnect on sale from tomorrow. We salute her for living her heritage with such dignity, authenticity, love and tenacity. We salute her for eloquently demonstrating that so long as we can breathe we can imagine. Through our imagination we can create a magnificent reality. What an inspiring icon she is. May she continue to rise and stir up in all of us a deeper love for our heritage, art and creativity. Halala Mama Esther! 🎉🙏💕Very well done @sheena0adams, @ladykemomo, @mpu_me and #TeamNdalo! ❤❤ Awesome photography my dear talented brother @victordlamini.👌💛 #TheFutureIsAfrican #HeritageIssue #LatestIssue #HalalaThings #WomanFulfillingHerDestiny #PositivelyImpactingLives 🌍💚🌍💙

A post shared by Khanyi Dhlomo (@khanyidhlomo) on

