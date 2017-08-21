Dr Tumi concert sets the bar high for gospel artists

All roads led to The Ticketpro Dome on Sunday afternoon for gospel artist Dr Tumi's sold out concert. And the production, stage and vocals did not disappoint.

A couple of months ago the ambitious gospel singer shared his plans to pull a Cassper Nyovest and fill up The Dome. Ever since the big announcement he's been working hard to make his dream a reality.

"I can't thank people enough for the support. It was so overwhelming to see the dream become a reality. Of course, all the glory belongs to God, because it is indeed by his grace that everything has happened as it has," he said.

The Dome was filled to capacity with fans singing along to some of his popular hits including Nothing Without You and You Are Here. The artist also treated the crowds to some songs from his latest offering Love and Grace.

Dr Tumi encouraged people to never take their dreams for granted and to hold on to their faith.

"This concert shows that if you have a dream and the willingness to see it become a reality, you can. You need to keep your faith, work hard and find others that are willing to help you. But no dream is impossible," he said.

Gospel artists Mahalia, Neyi Zimu and well-known group We Will Worship were just some of the acts that also performed at the extravaganza.

His industry friends were also there to support him. Candy Tsa Mandebele, Sipho Makhabane, Nqubeko Mbatha and Brenda Mbambo all made appearances to show their love for Dr Tumi.