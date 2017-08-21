IN MEMES: Fans weep as Ofentse gets booted off Idols

Many of them probably knew it was coming but it did not stop Idols SA fans from going into a state of mourning on Sunday, when it was announced that favourite Ofentse Motale had been cut from the show.

The young muso, who shot to social media fame with his breathtaking audition last month, once again gave an underwhelming performance where he fluffed his lines on Sunday night's episode.

Although many were not surprised to see the star's luck run out, his legion of fans took to social media to weep over his exit.