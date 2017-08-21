IN MEMES: Fans weep as Ofentse gets booted off Idols
Many of them probably knew it was coming but it did not stop Idols SA fans from going into a state of mourning on Sunday, when it was announced that favourite Ofentse Motale had been cut from the show.
The young muso, who shot to social media fame with his breathtaking audition last month, once again gave an underwhelming performance where he fluffed his lines on Sunday night's episode.
Although many were not surprised to see the star's luck run out, his legion of fans took to social media to weep over his exit.
Wow my Ofentse is out 💔😭 who's going to whistle for us, and that voice 😫#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Nt4AHmvM0m— Karabo Mokgoko 🥀 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) August 20, 2017
Ofentse is going home that was obvious mos. Unathi said "If you forget your lyrics , you are sent home" #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/erFi3W9Ft0— KARABO_THE_GREAT (@sekwakwariri) August 20, 2017
Ofentse as a bf's would forget your name and hum it #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/JZ7atWAmPU— Eugene Mabuza (@ejayblaq) August 20, 2017
#IdolsSA I'm so emotional rn. Ofentse😭😭😭💔💔💔😖😖😖 pic.twitter.com/3lyiuizZIq— Tshokodiso🐧 (@GugulethuThabe1) August 20, 2017
#IdolsSA— The Ivyson Tour🌊 (@Anele_Mboyisi) August 20, 2017
Ofentse is not in the top16 pic.twitter.com/kHZwJEM70L
So Gabby stays but Ofentse goes home? @Idolssa I'm hurt!!! #idolssa pic.twitter.com/DTb7N6LRDs— Peaches (@Kayalethu_) August 20, 2017
#IdolsSA Ofentse and Thuto...ayy mani pic.twitter.com/eqpiLmg9Ln— Kim Lacoste (@kimlacoste7) August 20, 2017
Others were angry at the show's judges for not giving him another chance.
#IdolsSA Judges sent Ofentse home. Idols SA judges from me to you: pic.twitter.com/VlftDsvtI9— TJR Maketha (@TJRMakhetha) August 20, 2017
Ofentse can sing, whitle and play the horn with his mouth! He can also play a guitar! Kanti nifunani @IdolsSA ? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/wuHxCX3Ozh— Peaches (@Kayalethu_) August 20, 2017
#IdolsSA why are you doing this to Ofentse mara? ?? pic.twitter.com/LYFkMd8Jz2— Dockey (@dockey_mokhoke) August 20, 2017
His die-hard fans begged for him to return to the show next year, this time with "storage space for lyrics".
Ofentse ......👇..do SA a favor and come back next season #idolssa pic.twitter.com/eXzhLaOnUA— Scotch (@TMoeketse) August 20, 2017
Wanted to see Ofentse more 😢😢😢, please come back next year with storage space for lyrics #IdolsSA— Mpho Modise (@mphowamodise) August 20, 2017
Ofentse studying lyrics for next year #IdolsSA , Hope he enters though pic.twitter.com/2n4pZQFnbI— Ruddy Banyini (@Rude4Luv) August 20, 2017
Ofentse might not be cut out for #IdolsSA but he's mad talented! Can someone please give him a record deal?! pic.twitter.com/kOgW3pcySC— Karabo Mokgoko 🥀 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) August 20, 2017
