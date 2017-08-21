TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Fans weep as Ofentse gets booted off Idols

21 August 2017 - 09:29 By TshisaLIVE
Fan favourite Ofentse Motale was eliminated by the Idols SA judges on Sunday.
Fan favourite Ofentse Motale was eliminated by the Idols SA judges on Sunday.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Many of them probably knew it was coming but it did not stop Idols SA fans from going into a state of mourning on Sunday, when it was announced that favourite Ofentse Motale had been cut from the show.

The young muso, who shot to social media fame with his breathtaking audition last month, once again gave an underwhelming performance where he fluffed his lines on Sunday night's episode.

Although many were not surprised to see the star's luck run out, his legion of fans took to social media to weep over his exit.

Others were angry at the show's judges for not giving him another chance.

His die-hard fans begged for him to return to the show next year, this time with "storage space for lyrics".

'The country was looking for someone to blame' - Kelly Khumalo on Senzo's death

If there's anybody who has been a victim of public bullying, especially after the death of her boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, it is Kelly Khumalo. She has ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Local play The Suitcase is headed to the UK

Local theatre production The Suitcase starring Masasa Mbangeni and Siyabonga Twala is headed to the UK for a five week city tour, which will give ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Khanyi Mbau brings the sauce

If ever we needed the motivation to hit the gym before summer is really here, then these snaps of Khanyi Mbau flaunting her goods is it. Khanyi ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Somizi to release braille version of hit memoir

Somizi is set to introduce his hit memoir Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit to a new audience after apparently striking a deal to release the tell-all ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau brings the sauce TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Bonang says she retracted her book 'to keep these people quiet' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau explains the difference between skin lightening and bleaching TshisaLIVE
  5. Unathi Msengana reveals the real inspiration behind her weight-loss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people
X