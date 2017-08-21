IN MEMES: Twitter zones in on OPW groom's 'player' ways

Last night's episode of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding went off smoothly with a beautiful dress, stunning decor and a princess being swept off her feet by her prince charming, however Twitter could not get over the groom's past.

As Livhuwani and Mulalo told their story, it was revealed that Mulalo had cheated on Livhuwani and fathered a child with another woman but still popped the question to her.

Twitter was not impressed and zoned in on the groom's "cheating" tendencies and "warned" the bride that a cheating boyfriend usually meant a cheating husband as well.

Despite the backlash the groom received on social media, their wedding was still one of the most well organised weddings on the show.

But that did not stop the meme-fest from Twitter: