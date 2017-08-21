IN MEMES: Twitter zones in on OPW groom's 'player' ways
Last night's episode of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding went off smoothly with a beautiful dress, stunning decor and a princess being swept off her feet by her prince charming, however Twitter could not get over the groom's past.
As Livhuwani and Mulalo told their story, it was revealed that Mulalo had cheated on Livhuwani and fathered a child with another woman but still popped the question to her.
Twitter was not impressed and zoned in on the groom's "cheating" tendencies and "warned" the bride that a cheating boyfriend usually meant a cheating husband as well.
Despite the backlash the groom received on social media, their wedding was still one of the most well organised weddings on the show.
But that did not stop the meme-fest from Twitter:
He impregnated 2 different women?!?! You suffered a miscarriage from stress. Why are you marrying this guy?!#OPW pic.twitter.com/4sFNnSPuEj— Siyanda Mabe (@siyandam) August 20, 2017
He impregnated someone else and proposed her?? Abazalwana kodwa nje #Ourperfectwedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/bSLerG7kOe— Miss Tisani (@EzamaCirha) August 20, 2017
Church brothers and womanizing. Especially bazalwane #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/m2BsVRA3dd— radzilani glory (@GLO_RAD) August 20, 2017
The normalisation of cheating men cuts deep #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/nC2ZWi1nC0— Sbah🌸 (@sbahlerocksolid) August 13, 2017
Damn !! Women got guts yoh!!! Two baby mamas plus a player and she still stay? I respect her.#OurPerfectWedding #opw pic.twitter.com/DMMILr2cuy— Regal Global (@RegalGlobal) August 20, 2017
This guy just said "I didn't know I was a player, nobody told me " #OPW pic.twitter.com/Pe5rMOcVLe— Jersey no.10 (@Nomie_fied) August 20, 2017
So we still have a breed of women who think serial cheaters will stop after marriage.#OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/G7pgJRKU0X— Siyanda Mabe (@siyandam) August 20, 2017
#OPW— King Earl (@CappuccinoMr) August 20, 2017
All of this cheating and they still getting married.
Ok shap 🤗 pic.twitter.com/vJSBNIjZTf
