TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter zones in on OPW groom's 'player' ways

21 August 2017 - 10:36 By TshisaLIVE
Twitter had a lot to say about OPW couple Livhuwani and Mulalo.
Twitter had a lot to say about OPW couple Livhuwani and Mulalo.
Image: Via Twitter

Last night's episode of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding went off smoothly with a beautiful dress, stunning decor and a princess being swept off her feet by her prince charming, however Twitter could not get over the groom's past. 

As Livhuwani and Mulalo told their story, it was revealed that Mulalo had cheated on Livhuwani and fathered a child with another woman but still popped the question to her. 

Twitter was not impressed and zoned in on the groom's "cheating" tendencies and "warned" the bride that a cheating boyfriend usually meant a cheating husband as well.

Despite the backlash the groom received on social media, their wedding was still one of the most well organised weddings on the show.

But that did not stop the meme-fest from Twitter:

Mzansi falls in love with 'SA treasure' Warren Masemola on Tjovitjo

Warren Masemola cemented his place as one of the best actors in Mzansi this past weekend with a show-stopping performance on SABC 1's new drama ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

IN MEMES: Fans weep as Ofentse gets booted off Idols

Many of them probably knew it was coming but it did not stop Idols SA fans from going into a state of mourning on Sunday when it was announced that ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Bow down! Esther Mahlangu covers Destiny mag

Award-winning artist and South African icon Esther Mahlangu is on the September cover of Destiny magazine and Mzansi has bent the knee. The cover ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'The country was looking for someone to blame' - Kelly Khumalo on Senzo's death

If there's anybody who has been a victim of public bullying, especially after the death of her boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, it is Kelly Khumalo. She has ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Designers celebrate 'all sizes' at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Fashion label Ruff Tung celebrated women of all sizes during its show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Saturday night at Mall of Africa in Midrand, ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau brings the sauce TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Bonang says she retracted her book 'to keep these people quiet' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau explains the difference between skin lightening and bleaching TshisaLIVE
  5. Unathi Msengana reveals the real inspiration behind her weight-loss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people
X