Local play The Suitcase is headed to the UK

21 August 2017 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Director and actor James Ngcobo
Local theatre production The Suitcase starring Masasa Mbangeni and Siyabonga Twala is headed to the UK for a five week city tour, which will give overseas theatre lovers a taste of the proudly Mzansi production. 

The play is based on Es’kia Mphahlele's short story set in the 1950’s in Sophiatown and has been revived since it was first staged in 2006. Based on real life events between a young rural couple, Timi Ngobese and Namhla Ngobese who despite their family's disapproval of their marriage relocate to the city to make a better life for themselves. 

After a series of unfortunate incidents, Timi stole a suitcase that was left on a bus which incredibly changed their lives. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE director and actor James Ngcobo said the biggest attraction to the play was the moral question that lingered throughout it. 

"It is so humbling that the power of storytelling has revived a 2006 play and brought it back to life for an international audience. After the play was a success and won Naledi awards, we stayed away from it because we did not want to mess with it. But now that we have an opportunity to do it again, you can be sure that we have re-sharpened ourselves to tell it in a powerful way," he said.

James said that theatre enthusiasts would be enthralled by the show's storyline and the twists of it.

"The love story is beautiful to witness but the audience is also pulled in by the moral question. 'What will it take for a good man to turn bad?' 'What is the final straw in a man's desperation to be a provider for his family?' They way the story unfolds is also just enchanting," he said.

The cast and crew of The Suitcase jetted off to the UK on Friday night. After playing on theatre stages in Liverpool, Lancaster and New Castle from September 1 until October 7,  it will return to the The Market Theatre for a six-week run. 

