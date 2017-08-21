TshisaLIVE

Muvhango defrauded of millions of rand - report

21 August 2017 - 15:10 By TshisaLIVE
Duma Ka Ndlovu's production company has been defrauded of millions of rand.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Elvis Ntombela

It is being reported that the production company, which produces hit SABC 2 soapie Muvhango has apparently been robbed of about R4.5 million, allegedly by an accountant. 

This is according to Sunday World which claims that one accountant has been fired while another is being investigated over millions of rand "disappearing" from the company, Word of Mouth Pictures' account. 

"A forensic investigation has led to a suspension of the bank account of the employee. The investigation is continuing," Muvhango publicist, Amanda Ngudle told the paper. 

Even though the production house has lost millions of rand it stated that it would not affect talent of the show. 

"We've been paying actors as normal while the employees were being investigated," Amanda added.

Over the past few months actors including Phindile Gwala and Lesley Musina left the soapie to pursue other interests. 

Phindile resigned from the show after five years in July.

"I can confirm that we [Muvhango] received her resignation letter and that she is serving her notice. She is parting ways with the production amicably and we wish her nothing but the best with her endeavours," Amanda told TshisaLIVE. 

