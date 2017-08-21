Mzansi falls in love with 'SA treasure' Warren Masemola on Tjovitjo

Warren Masemola cemented his place as one of the best actors in Mzansi this past weekend with a show-stopping performance on SABC 1's new drama series, Tjovitjo.

The highly-anticipated series made its debut on Sunday evening in the 8pm timeslot, in direct competition with Mzansi Magic's hit show iNumber Number. It was the SABC 1 drama that won the day on Twitter, trending even before the first scene appeared on screens.

Fans may have been disappointed to not see guns and action scenes from the pantsula-themed show, but the performance by Warren more than made up for it.

Twitter users filled the site with dozens of hilarious memes and messages in appreciation of Warren and his talent, some even suggesting that he deserved an Oscar for his performances.