Mzansi falls in love with 'SA treasure' Warren Masemola on Tjovitjo
Warren Masemola cemented his place as one of the best actors in Mzansi this past weekend with a show-stopping performance on SABC 1's new drama series, Tjovitjo.
The highly-anticipated series made its debut on Sunday evening in the 8pm timeslot, in direct competition with Mzansi Magic's hit show iNumber Number. It was the SABC 1 drama that won the day on Twitter, trending even before the first scene appeared on screens.
Fans may have been disappointed to not see guns and action scenes from the pantsula-themed show, but the performance by Warren more than made up for it.
Twitter users filled the site with dozens of hilarious memes and messages in appreciation of Warren and his talent, some even suggesting that he deserved an Oscar for his performances.
The talent that is Warren Masemola guys.#Tjovitjo pic.twitter.com/U0RTBU9KNM— Siyanda Mabe (@siyandam) August 20, 2017
Warren Masemola deserve an Oscar Award, RT till they see this tweet and know about this great actor #Tjovitjo #BlackExcellence— NOLENCE MASHEGO™ (@NolenceMashego) August 21, 2017
#Tjovitjo I don't care about Those other characters I'm here for warren Masimola(something like that) Scenes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/GfJSWG5qSm— Sotho🍆🍆🍆 💦💦💦 (@JustNeo_ZA) August 20, 2017
Warren 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🔥 we are not worthy at all!!! #tjovitjo pic.twitter.com/cmKHB6Abd7— Bafanas (@Mefied) August 20, 2017
Warren Masemola: *Breathes*— Mondly Shezi (@_Mondly) August 21, 2017
Tweeps: "OMG! Warren is such a great actor!" "He is a living legend!" #tjovitjo pic.twitter.com/nS74jaYIUq
#Tjovitjo— Npk Twice (@NpkTwiceSA) August 20, 2017
Expected Gun fights,punches and Car chases
Mara all we get is Dancing
I love Warren thou,Best Actor in SA pic.twitter.com/hAFNdIQDQH
Fans were also excited by the addition of Rapulana Seiphemo, famous for his role as Tau on Generations: The Legacy. The star had everyone talking when he made an appearance on screen wearing a gangster headwrap.
#Tjovitjo Tau is also here he banna . And he is wearing a head wrap pic.twitter.com/Vo6CN5XIv2— Ugly Af (@CabbageZA) August 20, 2017
Tau be looking like a washed up Doc Shebeleza, entlik #Otatalanana #Tjovitjo pic.twitter.com/VLIAZptrkg— Clifford Motsepe (@MCMotsepe85) August 20, 2017
#Tjovitjo as for Tau Mogale and the doek pic.twitter.com/q9UeYQMYHP— 😂M 🅰RA THℹS B🅾Y (@Yang_Lloyd) August 20, 2017
#Tjovitjo Tau can do a doek better than most of the girls out here😕— Motheo (@Madcool_U) August 20, 2017
