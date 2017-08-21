Skolopad hospitalised after nervous breakdown

Popular entertainer Nonhlanhla "Skolopad " Qwabe was rushed to hospital on Sunday after having a nervous breakdown from hypokalemia stress, caused from pressure that threatened both her entertainment career and work as a professional nurse.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after being discharged from hospital, an emotional Skolopad said she was treated for several hours in hospital after suffering from a racing heart and low blood pressure. Doctors told her that she had a type of stress and anxiety that led to low potassium levels in the blood.

Skolopad said the condition had stemmed from her apparently being picked on at work and fears that her career as an entertainer may lead to her being fired as a nurse.

"After the SAMAs, my bosses wanted to fire me at work. The matrons were happy to get rid of me at work," she said.

She said that she had met with the head of department at the hospital she worked at to try to resolve the concerns. She was told she could continue with her alter ego if she covered up, leading to her more conservative outfit at the Durban July. Despite this, she claimed to still be bullied and criticised by her co-workers.

It led to her nervous breakdown and announcing her retirement from social media after she opens for rapper Cassper Nyovest at his Thuto tour in Bloemfontein at the end of the month.

Opening up about her struggles to balance her two careers, Skolopad told a fan that she felt dead inside and was tired of pretending that everything was okay.

"I'm dead inside and tired of acting as if I'm ok. Sometimes I don't even have that. I did what I had to do to be where I am today (and) I can't anymore. I need my normal life back," she wrote.

She said that nothing could convince her to stay in the spotlight because continuing on her current path could lead to her losing her job and daughter.

"I appreciate what the media did for me but I think I have to let go. Nothing will convince (me) to stay because if I stay I'm going to lose everything, especially my child and job. I can't live without the two," she added

She said that she would continue to perform so that she could afford to look after her daughter and put herself through school.

"I am just trying to better my life because the atmosphere is horrible right now," she said.