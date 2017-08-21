TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Gail Mabalane's showstopper outfit will give you the feels

21 August 2017 - 07:57
Gail wore the showstopper outfit for the fashion show.
Image: Via Gail Mabalane Instagram

While many models are made to wear outfits that they'd never choose themselves, actress Gail Mabalane must've felt like a princess as she walked the ramp in a pink showstopper for the Tuelo Nguyuza Collectiv at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

In her video caption Gail used the hashtag #MyNerves. Although, if you take a look, you'll see for yourselves that she was just as good as any ramp model.

Take a look at the vision that is Gail and this epic dress.

