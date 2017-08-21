WATCH: Hugh Masekela talks about capturing 'musical mood' of Gone Native

Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has spoken out about his desire to get involved with all things "African heritage" and directing the music in theatre play Gone Native – The Life and Times of Regina Brooks was just the beginning.

Hugh sat down with TshisaLIVE to explain why he felt compelled to tell the interesting story of Regina Brooks through directing the music.

He also revealed that he wanted to capture the musical "mood" of the time and that as a young lad he had a crush on Regina.

"The story of Regina Brooks always fascinated me. It happened when I was a teenager, in 1954 when I was 15. We all had a crush on her because she was so beautiful," he said.

The story of Regina is one of a white woman who defied apartheid and in 1955 asked to be re-classified as a coloured woman, which would enable her to live with her coloured child Thandi. This after she was arrested for staying in Orlando, Soweto, with a black man and cop Richard Kumalo.

Watch the interview below: