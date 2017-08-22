Cici remains steadfast, assault case postponed

Songstress Busisiwe (Cici) Twala appeared at the Midrand Magistrates Court on counter charges of assault, laid against her by Arthur Mafokate, on Tuesday morning, surrounded by members of social justice group Not In My Name.

Cici and Arthur have been embroiled in a court battle after she laid assault charges against him following an alleged violent altercation. Arthur in turn laid charges against her.

It was a brief appearance as the case was postponed to September 21 for further investigation.

Arthur himself did not attend court proceedings today, however his defence team requested the postponement as they needed to gather more information pertaining to the case.

Speaking on behalf of Cici, Not In My Name spokesperson, Themba Masango told TshisaLIVE that she was in a much stronger space and was grateful for the support.

Themba said Cici instructed him to reiterate her decision not to enter into any discussion out of the court with Arthur.

"Cici has told us to make it clear to the media that there will be no mediation and that Arthur must face the full might of the law. Cici is in a strong state and is grateful that the public is standing up against abuse. She is hoping that justice will be served," he said.

Arthur appeared in court last Friday where his case was postponed until September 20 for further investigation and possible mediation between himself and Cici, which was granted by the judge.

It has also since emerged that Cici's lawyers have requested an additional charge of reckless and negligent driving be added to the charge sheet.

"Cici's lawyer has given the prosecution information as they would like to add charges of negligence and reckless driving. The matter has been handed to the investigating officer," said NPA spokesperson Phindile Louw.