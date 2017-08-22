TshisaLIVE

DJ Sbu to take Massive Metro to taxis in Gauteng

22 August 2017 - 15:11 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Sbu plans to take Massive Metro.
Image: Via Instagram

Despite a string of challenges that have popped up, DJ Sbu is going full steam ahead with his plan to see more than 1000 taxis in Gauteng broadcast his radio station, Massive Metro. 

Sbu explained to TshisaLIVE that although he had anticipated the hard work, he was greeted with challenges such as installation delays and expensive equipment.

"We had not anticipated how much time it would actually take to install the necessary hard and software necessary for the taxis to start operating. Taxis are always on the move and you can imagine just getting one to stop long enough for the installation process to happen messes with their grind at times," he said. 

The DJ said that they had been busy with installations for the past two months and were hoping to go live by the end of September.  

Sbu added that Massive Metro's listeners had welcomed the online platform with open arms. 

"The engagement and listenership we are getting on the online platform is a wonderful bonus for us because that was not our main aim going into Massive Metro. Massive was created with a particular market in mind, we are vernacular at heart and we are targeting taxi commuters," he said. 

