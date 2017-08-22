TshisaLIVE

Dr Malinga wants to sign Idols' Ofentse to his record label

22 August 2017 - 09:56 By Kyle Zeeman
Former Idols hopeful Ofentse Motale has won over Dr Malinga.
Dr Malinga is hoping to add former Idols SA contestant Ofentse Motale to his Linga Entertainment record label after seeing him win over the nation with his "unique talent".

Ofentse was eliminated from the popular reality music competition on Sunday despite being a firm fan favourite on the show.  Dr Malinga was watching the show and believed that Ofentse's exit may be a blessing in disguise for the young musician.

"He is an incredible talent that has so much to offer. He can sing so well and that is why he was so popular. I want to work with him and have reached out to his team to make it happen. It will be a love song, like what you hear Vusi Nova sing," Malinga said.

Malinga added that he would love the opportunity to sign the artist to his label, after nearly netting the musician a few months before he appeared on Idols.

"He sang for me a while ago in Hammanskraal before he went to Idols, and I told him to come to my studio so that we could work together. I guess he got lost because he didn't end up coming. I later saw him on Idols and I said to myself that if he doesn't win the competition I want to sign him and work with him," Malinga said.

Ofentse was criticised by Idols judges after he forgot his lyrics for a third time, something that Dr Malinga said will not be a problem for Ofentse in the future.

"I know that his problem is that he forgot his lyrics but it was someone else's song. If we make a song together, a song that is our own, he won't forget the lyrics. You can't forget the lyrics to your own song," he said with a laugh.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ofentse said he had heard whispers of potential deals but had not been approached by anyone with an offer.

"I haven't been approached by a label to sign me and I know that people want me to try again on Idols, but I haven't decided what I am going to do. I am taking it a moment at a time. If I return I won't change who I am, so people mustn't worry," Ofentse said.

