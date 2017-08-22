I wasn't prepared but I've learnt from my mistakes, says booted Idol Ofentse

Musician Ofentse Motale has apologised to his fans after three weeks of forgetting his lyrics led to him being booted off popular reality music competition Idols SA.

Ofentse became a fan favourite on this season of Idols, after his show-stopping audition last month. He had made it through a few more rounds of the competition before he was finally eliminated from the show on Sunday.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ofentse admitted that he had not prepared for the competition as much as other contestants may have because he was focusing on refining his trademark instrument and whistle performance.

"I wasn't prepared and I didn't know my lyrics because I was so focused on being different (to all the other contestants). I wanted to stand out and it meant I got eliminated. I have learnt from my mistakes and I am ready to move forward," Ofentse said.

While fans took to social media to beg Ofentse to give the show another try next year, the star said he has yet to decide.

"I haven't been approached by a label to sign me and I know that people want me to try again on Idols, but I haven't decided what I am going to do. I am taking it a moment at a time. If I return I won't change who I am, so people mustn't worry," Ofentse said.

He said he was overwhelmed with the fame he gained on Idols and was determined to not let his new fans down.

"I saw all the support I got and it was beautiful. My supporters gave me power and I don't want to let that go to waste. I won't let them down. I will still be around, making music for them," he said.