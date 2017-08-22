'It is disrespectful'- Inside DJ Twitty & Mgarimbe's massive feud

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Twitty said he did not wish to address the allegations in the media but claimed that this was an attention seeking attempt from Mgarimbe.

"But I'm glad he's getting all this attention using my name and I wish him all the best - I just gave his career new life. I was taught that real G's (gangsters) don't empty laundry in public. People must be careful of one-sided stories. That's all I can say," he said.

Mgarimbe lambasted the suggestion that he was seeking fame using Twitty's name, saying that he was far bigger than the DJ.

"It is funny because he used to be big in Durban a few years ago. Now he is nowhere. I have just performed in Zimbabwe and I perform across the country. So, I think it is him who is using my name. It is disrespectful," Mgarimbe said.

He said that his anger towards the DJ came from Twitty's decision to remix Sister Bethina without his knowledge or input.

"He did the remix and then approached me to get my approval. I looked at the artwork and saw that he did not include me. I was disappointed and angry because he thought he could make a song piggybacking off my name. It is disrespectful and I will never give it my blessing," Mgarimbe said.