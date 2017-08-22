It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again

A chance meeting at a posh event and a series of direct messages on Instagram led to Idols SA judge Somizi finding love again.

Somizi, who had always been shy to go into too much detail about his relationships, told True Love magazine that he met his prince charming at an exclusive champagne launch last month.

"We met in July at the exclusive Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon event, at which the top 20 customers in Joburg were invited for the launch of a new champagne," he said.

Two days after meeting, Somizi said he received a direct message on Instagram from the man. After chatting for some time, the pair went on a date and have been together ever since.

Somizi did not reveal his man's name but said that he was not in the entertainment industry.

On a recent episode of his reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi, the radio personality claimed that he was a "freelancer" in the love department and outlined his ideal man.

"He needs to have money. He has a job. He has a career. He has a house. He has everything. Until I found someone who is on my level, I'm not committing. I'll freelance. I'll be Mr. delivery," he said.

The star told True Love that he finally found what he was looking for.

"He's physically attractive and is business savvy and mature.... I saw him as I walked into the event and was curious about him. It's obvious that we were both sussing each other out," Somizi said.

Somizi first hinted at a new romance late last month when he told listeners on his Metro FM radio show with DJ Fresh that he was 12 days into a relationship.

"We video chatted for the first time last night. Before this we were just calling or texting. So far, so good," he said.