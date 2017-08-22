Muvhango didn’t define me, says Lesley Musina

Actor Lesley Musina may have stolen South Africans' hearts with his role on Muvhango but the star does not believe the show defined him, explaining it was just the beginning of his growth into one of the biggest actors in the country.

Lesley made headlines earlier this year when he parted ways with the popular SABC 2 soapie, but told TshisaLIVE that he was determined to put the debacle that saw him lose his job behind him.

"It was not a pretty situation and I doubt that I will ever go back. I never said that I wouldn't, and if the opportunity came about I might consider it, but I really doubt that it (returning to Muvhango) will happen," Lesley said.

The current presenter of consumer investigative TV show Speak Out left Muvhango in February, with the show's publicist Amanda Ngudle confirming to TshisaLIVE that the actor's contract had not been renewed.

Lesley said he was grateful for his time on the soapie but he did not feel like people would forget him now that he no longer played the role of Ndalamo.

"Muvhango didn't define me or my career. I have been pushing my craft as an actor for over a decade. I change people's lives everyday just by being me. It (Muvhango) was not the end for me. It was just a beginning of sorts for my career," Lesley added.

Lesley revealed that fans may soon see him on a SABC 2 drama series before the end of the year.

"I am taking my time and choosing my next role very carefully. I have a number of other ventures that I have been working on and I am grateful for the time I have now to work on these," Lesley added.

Lesley described acting as his "calling" even though he almost left the industry because of discouragement.

"I knew from the moment I started acting that this was what I wanted to do. There were moment where I wanted to give up, where I thought this wasn't for me. I just kept pushing because this is my passion," Lesley added.