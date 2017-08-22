TshisaLIVE

'My mother is the strongest woman I know,' says actress Motsoaledi Setumo

22 August 2017 - 11:37 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Motsoaledi Setumo opens up about how her mother's strength has inspired her.
Actress Motsoaledi Setumo opens up about how her mother's strength has inspired her.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Motsoaledi Setumo has opened up about how a car accident left her mother quadriplegic and how she struggled to cope with it because no one in her family was willing to talk to her about it.

The actress told the Trending SA panel of presenters that even though her mother's accident made her life a bit more difficult, she drew strength from her mother who is ever-smiling.

"My mother is the strongest woman I know. I think she smiles more than I do. I've never seen my mother cry because she says that she can never cry by herself. Because the next person will always see that she's crying because they literally have to wipe her tears or her," she said.

The actress said that she still finds it difficult to watch her mother in that state but is inspired by her strength. 

Motsoaledi explained that her mother's accident had happened when she was only 8-years-old and that two years prior, her parents had divorced.

She added that she had to stay with family members, who "don't believe in sharing" or "opening up about things", which made it difficult as she couldn't speak to anyone.

"When I was eight, my mother was involved in a car accident that left her quadriplegic. My parents had divorced when I was six so I stayed with family. It was very difficult. I was a loner. I kept to myself but I didn't share much. But I went through a lot because I admired and loved my mom, I was with her all the time and then the accident happened I took a knock. It was really bad, especially because nobody really sat down and asked me 'how are you doing Motsoaledi?' to date," she said.

Motsoaledi burst into the spotlight as Thabi, the raunchy young woman in Generations: The Legacy, who trended on social media for having featured in a number of explicit scenes.

Her scenes included things like smooching, revealing outfits, and whips, which irked some viewers of the soapie. 

Watch the rest of her interview here:

'It is disrespectful'- Inside DJ Twitty & Mgarimbe's massive feud

Musician DJ Twitty and Sister Bethina hitmaker Mgarimbe have taken fresh shots at each other as their feud over a remix of Mgarimbe's massive single ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Dr Malinga wants to sign Idols' Ofentse to his record label

Musician Dr Malinga is hoping to add booted Idols SA contestant Ofentse Motale to his Linga Entertainment record label after seeing him win over the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

John Legend to return to Mzansi in November

Can someone please get Mr John Legend a South African passport, the musician is set to make yet another visit to our shore to perform later this year.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Actor Sekoati Tsubane reflects on why his Generations days were 'brief'

Actor Sekoati Tsubane has come a long way since his Generation's days and has admitted that his brief stint at  soapie came as a result of too much ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Sonia Mbele talks growth, being in a happy space & less red carpets

Actress Sonia Mbele has revealed why she has been scarce on Mzansi's red carpets, explaining that after 20 years in the acting industry, she will ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau brings the sauce TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Bonang says she retracted her book 'to keep these people quiet' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau explains the difference between skin lightening and bleaching TshisaLIVE
  5. Unathi Msengana reveals the real inspiration behind her weight-loss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis on 40th anniversary of his death
Truant matric boys beaten with pipe
X