Sonia Mbele on becoming a producer: 'My fame didn't do me any favours'

Actress Sonia Mbele has revealed the hardships that she had to conquer in order to introduce her other talents to Mzansi because people 'boxed' her at an actress.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Sonia admitted that she initially thought the transition from an actress to a writer and producer would be simpler because she was a known brand but the contrary happened.

"I admit, I thought it would be a bit easier than I found it was. I mean, I was Sonia and my brand was well known. But that and the fact that I am a woman made it even harder for me. People preferred to have me be just an actor, so I had to work really hard. I went from one pitch to the other, meeting rejection. My fame did not do me any favours and also God's timing came into effect. So now my hard work plus my other abilities are being recognised," she said.

Sonia explained she's not oblivious to the skepticism people have about her productions but she plans on forging ahead despite doubt.

"I believe strongly that I am anything that I set out to be and although I have seen the skepticism first hand, God has actually affirmed my dreams. It's not my fault if people take longer to catch up, but one day they'll wake up and realise that all they are watching on their televisions are Sonia Mbele productions," she said.

The actress who could not divulge details of her next projects promised that her fans would enjoy each and everyone of them. She said that she is excited for people to see her shine through in her acting, producing and writing.