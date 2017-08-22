TshisaLIVE

Sonia Mbele talks growth, being in a happy space & less red carpets

22 August 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Sonia Mbele has found a new lease on life and she's embracing it
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Sonia Mbele has revealed why she has been scarce on Mzansi's red carpets, explaining that after 20 years in the acting industry, she will only stand in front of a camera on her terms and only when she feels like it.

The actress explained to TshisaLIVE that she is currently living her best life after having consciously decided to embrace her growth and let her work do the talking.

"Look, it's been 20 years. I've done those [red carpet appearances] so many times. I am taking nothing away from the fun they are. I love dressing up and looking pretty for the camera, and every now and then I do them with nothing but love. But if I have to choose between red carpets and being with my kids or getting work done, you can believe that I will miss that event," she said.

Having recently taken back her maiden surname, Mbele, Sonia said that two decades in the industry have taught her invaluable lessons, but she has her personal trial and triumphs to thank for her "new lease on life".

Sonia went through a public divorce in 2014, after which she experienced a series of health challenges.

Now that she's in a happier space Sonia said she won't be afraid to accept love but she would never share that part of her life with the public again.

"I am happy. I am in a happy space. I've grown in leaps and bounds, especially in the last couple of years. Once I decided to put my children first, everything mostly comes second to them and I am happy with that. One thing is for sure though, I won't reject love if it comes looking for me, but I certainly won't share it with the media or the public. I am done with such things, I've already made that mistake," she said.

