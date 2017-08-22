TshisaLIVE

Zonke's team slams reports that she 'owes' a promoter over R300k

22 August 2017 - 13:14 By TshisaLIVE
Zonke Dikana's camp has dismissed claims she owes a promoter over R300k.
Zonke Dikana's camp has dismissed claims she owes a promoter over R300k.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician Zonke Dikana's record label, Leely Music has hit back at reports that the singer owes a promoter over R300k for allegedly failing to perform at an event in Port Elizabeth two years ago.

Zonke found herself hogging headlines after Sunday Sun reported that a local events promoter, Mazizi Msutu planned to take her to task for more than R300, 000  for "breach of contract" for apparently failing to perform at an event she was booked for. 

However, in a statement released to TshisaLIVE, Zonke's label dismissed the claims, leveling blame against the planning of the event. 

"The promoter failed to ensure that the stage was ready for Zonke to perform, thus breaching the contract. The sound engineer and the band were unable to set up the equipment as there were other performers on stage, at the appropriate time, who were performing. The concert was running extremely late, Zonke waited for hours to perform," the statement reads.

Zonke's camp said they were prepared to resolve the matter in court. However, speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mazizi stuck to his guns. 

"I have been trying since that December of 2015 to get hold of Leely Music, with whom I had a contract with. The label is partially owned by Zonke and therefore she is also responsible. She failed to do what was agreed upon long before her actual performance that never happened. She didn't attend the press briefing the Friday before, she wasn't there for her sound check on Saturday morning and even though she knew she was meant to close the show, she was not there at her allocated time," he claimed. 

Mazizi said all he wanted was his money back. "All I want is my money back, because Zonke did not perform. This is nothing personal. Zonke is a great musician, she just needs to do the right thing. I have proof of everything that I am saying," he said. 

John Legend to return to Mzansi in November

Can someone please get Mr John Legend a South African passport, the musician is set to make yet another visit to our shore to perform later this year.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Actor Sekoati Tsubane reflects on why his Generations days were 'brief'

Actor Sekoati Tsubane has come a long way since his Generation's days and has admitted that his brief stint at  soapie came as a result of too much ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Sonia Mbele talks growth, being in a happy space & less red carpets

Actress Sonia Mbele has revealed why she has been scarce on Mzansi's red carpets, explaining that after 20 years in the acting industry, she will ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

I wasn't prepared but I've learnt from my mistakes, says booted Idol Ofentse

Young musician Ofentse Motale has apologised to his legion of fans after two weeks of forgetting his lyrics led to him being booted off popular ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH: Hugh Masekela talks about capturing 'musical mood' of Gone Native

Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has spoken out about his desire to get involved with all things "African heritage" and directing the music in ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau brings the sauce TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Bonang says she retracted her book 'to keep these people quiet' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau explains the difference between skin lightening and bleaching TshisaLIVE
  5. Unathi Msengana reveals the real inspiration behind her weight-loss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis on 40th anniversary of his death
Truant matric boys beaten with pipe
X