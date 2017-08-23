Actor Thulane Shange details his 'childhood hustle'

Actor Thulane Shange is one of the young actors to look out for in the industry at the moment but the actor had to hustle to see his dream come to life, and recalls moving from one place to another as a child due to "family issues".

Speaking TshisaLIVE, Thulane explained that although he did not understand why he moved from place to place he is grateful for the "resilience" it taught him.

"I lived all around... So it's hard for me to pin point one place that I can say I grew up in. I lived in Limpopo province for some years, one in Mpumalanga, a couple more in KwaZulu-Natal then eventually in Pretoria, Gauteng with my mother. It wasn't always easy because my parents were not married, so I was kind of tossed from one place to the other because family issues," he said.

He explained that even after he finally settled down in one place, it was the beginning of another struggle as he had no funds to go to school. Thulane admits that he has not spoken to his father in a long time, explaining that he "was never really around."

The iNumber Number actor shared that he is happy things are "working out" and he is fulfilled at the thought of making his mother proud.

"When I finished high school, I struggled to get the money to go to university. But I found an 'affordable' course to do at the State Theatre, which was drama. I got help from home to pay for the first year but I had to hustle from that point. I am happy with my progress, I hope for more roles. My mom doesn't always tell me she's proud but I've heard I'm often the main topic at her workplace. I know she is proud," he said.

The 23-year-old actor has become a familiar face since entering the industry on Mzansi Magic drama iSthunzi. He recently impressed viewers even more on iNumber Number where he portrays Israel Matseke's on screen son Tony.