Club 808 changes time slot for Days of Our Lives

Popular music show Club 808, which has become a firm favourite among e.tv's young audience, is set to move to an earlier time slot from September 8 to make way for Days of Our Lives.

Club 808 publicist, Michael Pocock confirmed the time slot change to TshisaLIVE.

"Club 808 will from September 8 air on e.tv at 4.30pm on a Friday, moving from its current 6pm slot. This is to make way for Days of Our Lives, which will air from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, from Monday to Friday".

The new time slot sees it compete with Yo.TV on SABC 1, Hectic Nine-9 on SABC 2, Afternoon Express on SABC 3 and a rerun of Take me Out SA on Mzansi Magic.

The channel said the change was in line with broader scheduling changes and dismissed speculation that it had anything to do with dwindling viewership numbers.