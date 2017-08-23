TshisaLIVE

Twitter split over Bonang’s cellphone app

23 August 2017 - 14:07 By TshisaLIVE
Presenter Bonang Matheba just launched her app
Image: Via Instagram

Media personality Bonang Matheba is on a roll and she doesn't look like she's about to stop, but her recently announced app Bonang By Cell C didn't get as much enthusiasm from her fans on Twitter.

Bonang topped the trend list on Twitter on Tuesday night as she launched her anticipated app which she said would be "free for the first week," which costs R60 per month.  

Twitter was not as excited about the app, with many saying that Bonang is trying too hard to follow in Kim Kardashian's footsteps.

Kim has a set of emojis, a reality show and an app.

The R60 per month fee is for non-Cell C customers, otherwise to subscribe you will be charged a R3 per day and a R50 per month. 

Some of the "exclusive" content subscribers are promised include Bonang's favourite spots to eat, shop and hang out, as well as personal advice and tips. 

Twitter users didn't seem impressed by the prize and flooded the social media platform with a string of memes and comments. 

