Twitter split over Bonang’s cellphone app

Media personality Bonang Matheba is on a roll and she doesn't look like she's about to stop, but her recently announced app Bonang By Cell C didn't get as much enthusiasm from her fans on Twitter.

Bonang topped the trend list on Twitter on Tuesday night as she launched her anticipated app which she said would be "free for the first week," which costs R60 per month.

Twitter was not as excited about the app, with many saying that Bonang is trying too hard to follow in Kim Kardashian's footsteps.

Kim has a set of emojis, a reality show and an app.