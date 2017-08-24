AKA signs big money deal with Reebok. Yeah, guaped!
If you follow AKA on social media you'll know that he gets a heck load of Reebok goods. Like, all the time. And now the reason behind the abundance of free goodies as been revealed. The musician went onto social media to say that he had signed a "seven-figure" deal with the sport's brand.
AKA said he is the official face of Reebok Classics and said he got a big cheque to go along with the endorsement deal.
AKA and his crew have alluded to "big things" the whole week and haven't been shy to post images of their goodies.
Since the announcement he has posted several images of himself in the gear.
Repeated attempts to contact Reebok were unsuccessful. Staff at the brand's offices in Cape Town said the only people who could comment were in meetings. Awks.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP