TshisaLIVE

AKA signs big money deal with Reebok. Yeah, guaped!

24 August 2017 - 07:28
AKA is part of the money team
AKA is part of the money team
Image: Via Instagram

If you follow AKA on social media you'll know that he gets a heck load of Reebok goods. Like, all the time. And now the reason behind the abundance of free goodies as been revealed. The musician went onto social media to say that he had signed a "seven-figure" deal with the sport's brand.

AKA said he is the official face of Reebok Classics and said he got a big cheque to go along with the endorsement deal.

AKA and his crew have alluded to "big things" the whole week and haven't been shy to post images of their goodies.

Since the announcement he has posted several images of himself in the gear.

Repeated attempts to contact Reebok were unsuccessful. Staff at the brand's offices in Cape Town said the only people who could comment were in meetings. Awks.

Most read

  1. It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I'm a normal mother at home' - Zodwa opens up about raising her son TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana reveals the real inspiration behind her weight-loss TshisaLIVE
  4. Dr Malinga wants to sign Idols' Ofentse to his record label TshisaLIVE
  5. The million dollar earnings have not defined him, says Bassie about Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
Protesters overpower security officials
X