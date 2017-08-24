TshisaLIVE

Criselda Dudumashe rejects Aids board nomination amidst backlash

24 August 2017 - 11:45 By Kyle Zeeman
Criselda Dudumashe has declined a nomination to serve on the board of the SA National AIDS Trust.
Image: Via Criselda Dudumashe's Instagram

Public backlash in response to Criselda Dudumashe's recent comments about the LGBTI community and former Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana has resulted in the Metro FM personality rejecting her nomination as a board member of the SA National Aids Trust (SANAT).

Her nomination, announced by the office of the deputy president prior to her comments last weekend, was opposed by the Treatment Action Campaign.

In a statement Criselda once again acknowledged the "inappropriate" comments she had made about gender violence and the LGBTI community, and said that it would "constitute a conflict of interest" if she accepted the nomination.

"As a public advocate who campaigns for the rights of people living with HIV and believing in the significant gains made by the multi-sectoral approach for the fight against the AIDS epidemic, I have taken the decision to decline nomination to serve on SANAT. Hopefully, this decision, which I have communicated to the Office of the Deputy President, will remove all the controversy surrounding my nomination and allow SANAT to get on with the work it meant to do," she said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Thursday, acting spokesperson to the Deputy President Tyrone Seale said that Cyril Ramaphosa's office had accepted Criselda's decision.

"We have noted Mrs Criselda Kananda-Dudumashe's decision to decline her nomination and accept her decision. We believe that she has provided adequate reasons for this and we cannot comment further on these," he said.

The radio personality was severely criticised for comments sh made at an AIDS gender-based violence dialogue at the University of Venda in Limpopo last week. In an exercise at the seminar, Criselda asked men from the audience to stand up, before apparently telling people who were unsure about whether to stand up to look between their legs. She later apologised for the "hurt" her comments had caused.

The incident came as she faced backlash for remarks she made about Mduduzi Manana on social media in which she recounted the positive work she had done with the former minister. Her comments were seen by many as defending the politician. She later deleted the post and penned a lengthy apology.

The deputy minister admitted to assaulting two women at a Johannesburg bar earlier this month‚ citing “extreme provocation”. He appeared in court last week on two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was released on R5‚000 bail. He later resigned from his position.

