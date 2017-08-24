Dumi Masilela's family slam Simz pregnancy rumours

The family of late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela have lambasted false reports claiming that the star's widow is pregnant with Dumi's child.

Reports on social media and fake news sites surfaced this week claiming that Simphiwe Ngema was pregnant. The reports included a video showing an ultrasound scan of the baby.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Dumi's brother and family spokesperson Mbongeni Masilela slammed the "outrageous" reports.

"I don't want to respond to nonsense said about Dumi. It (the rumour) is ridiculous and not at all true. It is outrageous. If it was true we would know about it and we know nothing," Mbongeni said.

He said that the family was still mourning Dumi and would not be drawn on the constant fake rumours about his private life that have popped up on social media.

"We don't pay attention to what is being said about Dumi on social media, especially when they are rumours. We don't speak in rumours, we knew Dumi and we know what it true and what is not," he said.

Dumi was shot on August 2 during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa. The star was with a friend when a black Jeep approached his car. A man opened fire as the star tried to drive off. Dumi was shot once and drove himself halfway to hospital where he was taken into surgery and later declared dead.