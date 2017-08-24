TshisaLIVE

I learnt you can't run away from yourself, says KB on music return

24 August 2017 - 14:41 By TshisaLIVE
Keabetswe 'KB' Motsilanyane says that she felt demoralised and wanted to give up on the entertainment industry.
Keabetswe 'KB' Motsilanyane says that she felt demoralised and wanted to give up on the entertainment industry.
Image: Via KB's Instagram

It was the realisation that she could no longer run from her destiny that saw popular actress and musician Keabetswe "KB" Motsilanyane return to the spotlight after a four-year break.

KB returned to stage and screen last year after taking a break from the industry to pursue other ventures. Speaking to Pabi Moloi on Power FM this week, KB said that she spent several months trying her hand at other projects before she realised that she needed to return.

"I learnt (from the break) that you always end up going back to yourself. You entertain so many other ideas. At some point you realise you can't run away from yourself. I got to understand that I am a singer, songwriter and a performer. I am an artist. That is where everything starts for me," KB said.

Reflecting on the reasons for her sudden exit from the spotlight in 2012, KB said that the noise of the industry left her demoralised and wanting to give up.

"Sometimes there is so much noise, it side tracks you. Sometimes you are able to ignore it and just continue with the work, sometimes it just gets to you. In 2012, I felt like I couldn't cope with the industry anymore. I was demoralised and wanted to leave,"she said.

 Besides releasing new music inspired by the lessons she learnt while away from the spotlight, KB returned to screens earlier this year with a role on Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan. Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, KB said that the role was part of her comeback plan to change the way people see her.

“I took a year off and decided to focus on my music. At the time I didn’t think I would return to TV‚ never mind a soapie‚ but when 7de Laan called me it immediately felt right. I knew that I had to take the role. It represented not only a new challenge for me but also a chance for people to see me in a whole new light. That is what is most important to me‚” she said.

Nomuzi Mabena addresses ghostwriter claims

Rapper and TV personality Nomuzi Mabena has hit back at reports she hired a ghostwriter to launch her rap career, claiming that her haters were ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Criselda Dudumashe rejects Aids board nomination amidst backlash

Public backlash in response to Criselda Dudumashe's recent comments about the LGBTI community and former Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Dumi Masilela's family slam Simz pregnancy rumours

The family of late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela have lambasted false reports claiming that the star's widow is pregnant with Dumi's child.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter has fun with ‘bride’ Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi Mbau's Twitter fans couldn't help but join in the fun when their idol made a guest appearance on David Thlale's TV reality competition, The ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'It is my choice' - Rorisang won't keep defending being a virgin at 28

Despite making great strides in the industry since her YoTV days, presenter and singer Rorisang Thandekiso's lifestyle choice still attempts to steal ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

'It was time for her to move on' - sources on Thembisa Mdoda's OPW resignation

While Mzansi Magic has confirmed Thembisa Mdoda's journey with hit reality show Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) has come to an end, sources close to the ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I'm a normal mother at home' - Zodwa opens up about raising her son TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols SA's Thami Shobede escapes 'road rage' shooting TshisaLIVE
  4. Dr Malinga wants to sign Idols' Ofentse to his record label TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter split over Bonang’s cellphone app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

[WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE] Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs at final presser
The state’s side of the story: 10 points from the case against Henri van Breda
X