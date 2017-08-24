I learnt you can't run away from yourself, says KB on music return

It was the realisation that she could no longer run from her destiny that saw popular actress and musician Keabetswe "KB" Motsilanyane return to the spotlight after a four-year break.

KB returned to stage and screen last year after taking a break from the industry to pursue other ventures. Speaking to Pabi Moloi on Power FM this week, KB said that she spent several months trying her hand at other projects before she realised that she needed to return.

"I learnt (from the break) that you always end up going back to yourself. You entertain so many other ideas. At some point you realise you can't run away from yourself. I got to understand that I am a singer, songwriter and a performer. I am an artist. That is where everything starts for me," KB said.

Reflecting on the reasons for her sudden exit from the spotlight in 2012, KB said that the noise of the industry left her demoralised and wanting to give up.

"Sometimes there is so much noise, it side tracks you. Sometimes you are able to ignore it and just continue with the work, sometimes it just gets to you. In 2012, I felt like I couldn't cope with the industry anymore. I was demoralised and wanted to leave,"she said.

Besides releasing new music inspired by the lessons she learnt while away from the spotlight, KB returned to screens earlier this year with a role on Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan. Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, KB said that the role was part of her comeback plan to change the way people see her.

“I took a year off and decided to focus on my music. At the time I didn’t think I would return to TV‚ never mind a soapie‚ but when 7de Laan called me it immediately felt right. I knew that I had to take the role. It represented not only a new challenge for me but also a chance for people to see me in a whole new light. That is what is most important to me‚” she said.