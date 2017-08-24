IN MEMES: Twitter has fun with ‘bride’ Khanyi Mbau
Khanyi Mbau's Twitter fans couldn't help but join in the fun when their idol made a guest appearance on David Tlale's TV reality competition, The Intern, on Thursday as a desperate bride-to-be in search of the perfect wedding dress.
Khanyi put an aspiring fashion designer through her paces, requesting a dress for the wedding she had been planning "since she was three".
Unfortunately it didn't go as planned as Khanyi critiqued the design until she was happy enough with the final product.
Twitter had a laugh watching all the drama unfold on screen and made their feelings towards Khanyi and the dress known through hilarious jokes and memes.
Eish @Michalene_d_l_P got a real D I V A 😰😱 GOODLUCK BOO BOO. @MbauReloaded please be gentle with her😩 #TheinternSA pic.twitter.com/W13VmIPrv4— Zenande Ngedle (@mama_ka_Daisy) August 23, 2017
Khanyi mara @MbauReloaded #TheinternSA pic.twitter.com/BCg7X70n57— IG:tiakajane (@SemelaJane) August 23, 2017
KHANYI LOL GOOD LUCK MICH!#TheinternSA 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eU6lS8KFVj— Thandile Dube (@tondealair) August 23, 2017
#TheInternSA I can only imagine the drama if Frank wasn't eliminated and was paired with Khanyi Mbau pic.twitter.com/HlgpWc2aNE— Lebohang Mntambo (@LeboTheFoodie) August 23, 2017
Khanyi planned her wedding since she was 3 #TheInternSA pic.twitter.com/r22axvt6lS— Just_Tsaks (@Mtsaks) August 23, 2017
Obvious if you are paired with Khanyi you must really know your story #TheInternSA pic.twitter.com/0nj12rNFiK— Just_Tsaks (@Mtsaks) August 23, 2017
Oh Khanyi! Closes her eyes, takes a deep breath, says 'my innocence restored' as veil lowered over her head. Luv! @MbauReloaded #theintern— Ulaysha Sukhu (@ulaysha) August 23, 2017
NOW SHE WANTS PINK!!!!😳😭😭 @MbauReloaded don't be this person😂😂😂😂 #TheinternSA pic.twitter.com/2sFmMy6RP6— Zenande Ngedle (@mama_ka_Daisy) August 23, 2017
A lil bit of humility by Khanyi would have been grand! I guess TV needs drama. Always wonder with these shows honestly #theintern— Typical Clever black (@siyand26) August 23, 2017
