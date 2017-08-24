TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter has fun with ‘bride’ Khanyi Mbau

24 August 2017 - 10:24 By TshisaLIVE
Khanyi Mbau had Twitter talking with her appearance on David Tlale's 'The Intern'.
Image: Via Khanyi Mbau's Instagram

Khanyi Mbau's Twitter fans couldn't help but join in the fun when their idol made a guest appearance on David Tlale's TV reality competition, The Intern, on Thursday as a desperate bride-to-be in search of the perfect wedding dress.

Khanyi put an aspiring fashion designer through her paces, requesting a dress for the wedding she had been planning "since she was three".

Thank you @davidtlale for the opportunity had fun shooting @theinternsa ... what a production ✨

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on

Unfortunately it didn't go as planned as Khanyi critiqued the design until she was happy enough with the final product.

Twitter had a laugh watching all the drama unfold on screen and made their feelings towards Khanyi and the dress known through hilarious jokes and memes.

