'It was time for her to move on' - sources on Thembisa Mdoda's OPW resignation

While Mzansi Magic has confirmed Thembisa Mdoda's journey with hit reality show Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) has come to an end, sources close to the situation have revealed to TshisaLIVE that it was her decision to leave.

Mzansi Magic released a statement on Wednesday evening confirming speculation that Thembisa was leaving after three seasons on the show.

"Thembisa Mdoda’s contract has come to an end. We thank her for her commitment and contribution to the success of OPW, ” said Nondumiso Mabece, head of publicity at M-Net Local Entertainment Channels.

However, reliable sources have said it was in fact Thembisa's decision to leave as she wanted change.

"When Thembisa returned from her break she decided that she would host only one season more. Truth is she loves the show but she felt that it was time for her to move on," said our source.

Apparently Thembisa starts shooting a feature film as soon as next week.

Meanwhile, OPW will be changing things up with a presenter search that will be open to the public.

“We are looking forward to the exciting journey the show will be taking, opening up the platform for a hidden gem, a new face with untapped talent. This is an opportunity not to be missed,” added Nondumiso.

Until a new face of OPW is found, Nomsa Buthelezi will return as host.

Nationwide auditions for the presenter search kicks off in East London on September 2 and ends on September 16 in Johannebsurg.