Nomuzi Mabena addresses ghostwriter claims

24 August 2017 - 12:48
Nomuzi Mabena has shrugged off suggestions she had a ghost writer.
Rapper and TV personality Nomuzi Mabena has hit back at reports she hired a ghostwriter to launch her rap career, claiming that her haters were criticising her because they did not expect her to hold her own in the male-dominated industry.

The V-Entertainment star shocked many of her fans in 2015 when she revealed that she had been working on a track under K.O's record label Cashtime Life, leading to many thinking she had a ghostwriter. She told 5FM's Thando Thabethe this week that she was unfazed by the claims. 

"Every single female (in hip-hop) has had that talk but (that was because) at the time nobody knew what I could do on a mic," she said.

Reflecting on her time at the label, Nomuzi said that it was like attending university with the best rappers in the country where she learnt to compete with the biggest names in the industry.

"I don't think people expected me to hold my own but I did and I am still doing my own thing," Nomuzi said.

In an interview with The Plug Magazine last year, Nomuzi said that she was determined to show her critics that she did not need a ghostwriter.

“I wouldn’t say I was offended because I don’t allow people to move me that much. But I was like, I’ll show you that I don’t need one. I addressed it and it was done and I proved that I don’t need one,” she said.

