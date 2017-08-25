Actress Miranda Ntshangase praises Queen B for being inspiring

Actress and singer Miranda Ntshangase has revealed that she is inspired by hard working women like Bonang Matheba, whom she feels has gracefully dealt with negativity from both fans and other industry females.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the mother of two revealed her admiration for the popular media personality. She explained that B is one of the women doing "exceptionally well" but still receives negative comments.

"People tend to want to focus on the negative things where a woman's success is concerned. I mean, look at Bonang. She is only 30 and doing amazing things. But people would rather focus on typos in her book. Why are we not celebrating the fact that she has a story to tell and made the effort to tell it. Of course the typos should not have been there, but I'm sure her story is worth a book," she said.

Miranda said she always encourages women to venture into business and values support from women because they really "ought to stand together". The singer is also a businesswoman and a co-owner of an acting academy Star Quality Management with fellow actress Zinzi Zungu of Uzalo fame.

"There are so many things against us as women and we have to stop adding woman-to-woman hate to that. The industry is mean, social media is mean, people just say anything to trend. For a 30-year-old to be making moves that Bonang is making is a big deal but we are missing the mark," she said.

Miranda said although she doesn't personally know Bonang, she considers her a trendsetter and a woman who inspires "slaying in your own lane".

She said that she is chasing generational wealth for her children and won't stop growing in her acting, singing and business.