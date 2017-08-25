TshisaLIVE

All the deets about DJ Zinhle's upcoming 'reality show'

25 August 2017 - 13:41 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Zinhle has taken her reality tv show back home in KZN
DJ Zinhle has taken her reality tv show back home in KZN
Image: Via Instagram

DJ Zinhle has finally revealed more deets about her upcoming reality TV show It Takes a Village, promising that it will be nothing like fan's have ever seen before.

Speaking to Drum, Zinhle explained that the reality show will be shot in her hometown of Dannhauster, KZN and said she jumped at the chance to be part of the project.

"It really changed my life and the way i see things. It's one of those shows that will pull at your heartstrings and make you realise we're dealing with a lot as a country. I think it will make everyone feel like we're not doing enough," she said.

DJ Zinhle gave hints of a reality show a few months back, leading to suggestions from fans that it would compete with the like of Living The Dream With Somizi and Being Bonang. She explained that it won't be a "front-row seat into her life" kinda of show. Instead, it was a project to "empower women".

"The women on the show had powerful stories. When I sat down with them I didn't feel worthy of their stories or journeys. I felt like they were more powerful than I could ever imagine myself being," she said.

The DJ and businesswoman has also been busy with another project: building a house.

After more than two years of construction, DJ Zinhle's new crib is just about complete.

The DJ auctioned of some of her furniture from the old house and recently took fans into her new house, giving them a sneak peek on social media. 

It Takes a Village will air on SABC 1 later this year.

WATCH: This video with Ayanda Thabethe & her gran will melt your heart

Stop whatever you're doing and watch this video. We guarantee it will make your heart melt. If you aren't convinced, here's the gist: Ayanda Thabethe ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Friends rally around Vusi Nova after he was kidnapped in a hijacking

Vusi Nova has returned to his Melville home in Johannesburg, supported by friends and family, after he was kidnapped in a hijacking in the early ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Actor Thulane Shange recalls seeing 'magic' in Thato Molamu's acting

iNumber Number actor Thulane Shange has revealed that before he saw Thato Molamu bring Generations' character Nicholas to life, he never thought he ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Cassper wants to drop 10kgs before he fills up FNB stadium

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is on a mission to become one of the first hip hop artists in the world to sell out a 75,000 seater stadium concert - but ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Forget the Twitter hype! MTV Base VJ Search boys are 'in it to win it'

MTV Base VJ Search finalists Tshego Mosupye and Gontse Makgoba have spent more than a month battling hopefuls for the chance to be crowned the next ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Idols SA's Thami Shobede escapes 'road rage' shooting TshisaLIVE
  2. It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter split over Bonang’s cellphone app TshisaLIVE
  4. 'It is my choice' - Rorisang won't keep defending being a virgin at 28 TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal teacher canes pupil at school
Student Protest Edgewood college
X