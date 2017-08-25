All the deets about DJ Zinhle's upcoming 'reality show'

DJ Zinhle has finally revealed more deets about her upcoming reality TV show It Takes a Village, promising that it will be nothing like fan's have ever seen before.

Speaking to Drum, Zinhle explained that the reality show will be shot in her hometown of Dannhauster, KZN and said she jumped at the chance to be part of the project.

"It really changed my life and the way i see things. It's one of those shows that will pull at your heartstrings and make you realise we're dealing with a lot as a country. I think it will make everyone feel like we're not doing enough," she said.

DJ Zinhle gave hints of a reality show a few months back, leading to suggestions from fans that it would compete with the like of Living The Dream With Somizi and Being Bonang. She explained that it won't be a "front-row seat into her life" kinda of show. Instead, it was a project to "empower women".

"The women on the show had powerful stories. When I sat down with them I didn't feel worthy of their stories or journeys. I felt like they were more powerful than I could ever imagine myself being," she said.

The DJ and businesswoman has also been busy with another project: building a house.

After more than two years of construction, DJ Zinhle's new crib is just about complete.

The DJ auctioned of some of her furniture from the old house and recently took fans into her new house, giving them a sneak peek on social media.

It Takes a Village will air on SABC 1 later this year.