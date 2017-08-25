Cassper wants to drop 10kgs before he fills up FNB stadium

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is on a mission to become one of the first hip-hop artists in the world to sell out a 75,000 seater stadium concert. But before he makes history he needs to drop 10kgs.

In less than 100 days, Cassper will attempt to fill up FNB stadium in Johannesburg with a massive concert on December 2. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said that he has already started to train for the gruelling show and needs to drop 10 kgs in three months to be properly prepared.

"I have started working on my body. I did something similar ahead of my #FillUpOrlandoStadium show last year, but this will be more intense. I will work harder and push myself more than ever before. Instead of going to morning gym session, I am now going three times a day. I am determined to be in the best shape for the show," Cassper said.

While it can take musicians months to get in proper shape for the demands of a "high energy" stadium show, Cassper is confident he can get in shape by December.

Cassper revealed he needed to reach his goal weight in order to keep up with the demands of the production he has planned.

"Last year we did something incredible. The year before we created a stage that was amazing and ended up being spoken about around the world. I don't want to give anything away, but the stage will be incredible and something no one will expect. We have been planning this thing for a very long time and I have to be ready for it," Cassper added.