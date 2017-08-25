Friends rally around Vusi Nova after he was kidnapped in a hijacking

Vusi Nova has returned to his Melville home in Johannesburg, supported by friends and family, after he was kidnapped in a hijacking in the early hours of Friday morning.

Nova had returned from his friend, Ntando's album launch, with 4 other people when they were hijacked.

His manager, Lance Stehr, said three people managed to escape while Nova and a member of the 047 band were kidnapped.

Stehr said the 047 band member's ear was "ripped off" and he was dumped by the hijackers in Riverlea. According to Stehr, Nova was stripped and beaten, before being left in Soweto.

Ntando told TshisaLIVE outside Nova's house that he was in a TV interview when he heard about the incident.