TshisaLIVE

Haaibo! Vusi Nova gets kidnapped & Twitter blames Kelly Khumalo

25 August 2017 - 10:54 By TshisaLIVE
Kelly Khumalo is the victim of Black Twitter bullying...again
Kelly Khumalo is the victim of Black Twitter bullying...again

Black Twitter has reared its ugly head after musician Vusi Nova was kidnapped, stripped and beaten in a hijacking and the blame has been placed on poor Kelly Khumalo.

Yup. Kelly is now on the Twitter trends list. Not because of her incredible one-woman show, Up Close and Personal with Kelly Khumalo, which took place on Thursday night. And not because she spoke out about Senzo Meyiwa's last moments.

Emotional Kelly details Senzo's last moments: He ran into my hands with blood on his chest

Singer Kelly Khumalo used her one woman show to tell her fans about Senzo Meyiwa's last day on earth. In between crying, she told the audience how ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Nah. Black Twitter is gaining momentum, taking shots at Kelly.

Meanwhile, Kelly be chillin'. Rolling her success from her show. And the randelas to go with it...

Most read

  1. Idols SA's Thami Shobede escapes 'road rage' shooting TshisaLIVE
  2. It went down in the DMs! Here's how Somizi found love again TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter split over Bonang’s cellphone app TshisaLIVE
  4. 'It is my choice' - Rorisang won't keep defending being a virgin at 28 TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Student Protest Edgewood college
House in Joburg burns down after City Power connects electricity
X