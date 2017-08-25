Haaibo! Vusi Nova gets kidnapped & Twitter blames Kelly Khumalo
Black Twitter has reared its ugly head after musician Vusi Nova was kidnapped, stripped and beaten in a hijacking and the blame has been placed on poor Kelly Khumalo.
Yup. Kelly is now on the Twitter trends list. Not because of her incredible one-woman show, Up Close and Personal with Kelly Khumalo, which took place on Thursday night. And not because she spoke out about Senzo Meyiwa's last moments.
Nah. Black Twitter is gaining momentum, taking shots at Kelly.
"Vusi nova" was found naked?— NOBODY LIKE THIS🔥 (@sinenjongo_10) August 25, 2017
Where did they found him,,,
E ndlini ka kelly khumalo? pic.twitter.com/YTnVJLCEP8
Can we just not involve Kelly Khumalo on this Vusi Nova crises. let her breath, She's human— 4:44™ 🔥 (@ZoomerHustle) August 25, 2017
Lol watch Kelly Khumalo trend today for Vusi Nova' sins...Y'all black twitter need prayers. pic.twitter.com/2DXUv6Q5IM— Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Solomon_Madube) August 25, 2017
Meanwhile, Kelly be chillin'. Rolling her success from her show. And the randelas to go with it...
