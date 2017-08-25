Vusi Nova found alive after being kidnapped by hijackers

RnB musician Vusi Nova was found in Johannesburg after being kidnapped in a hijacking on Friday morning, TshisaLIVE can confirm.

According to Vusi's manager Lance Stehr the star was found by Brixton police . The label had earlier in the morning announced to the nation that Vusi had been kidnapped by hijackers outside of his home and appealed for help in finding the star.

Lance said that Vusi had just finished performing at a concert with Ntando on Thursday night when he and another singer from group 047 were hijacked in Melville. The 047 singer was dropped in Riverlea, Johannesburg and reported the matter to the Brixton Police Station.

Brixton Police confirmed to Lance that Vusi had been found alive just moments after their appeal to the public for information about Vusi's whereabouts.