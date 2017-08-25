TshisaLIVE

'I don't promise to compromise'- Zodwa Wabantu goes ahead with Zim gig

25 August 2017 - 11:21 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu will go to Zim but says she can't promise to wear panties
Image: Via Instagram

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu said she was "unsettled" when she was asked to perform at a government event in Zimbabwe on condition that she wears underwear. Despite her reservations, she has accepted the job, but said she has still not decided if she will adhere to the rule.

She told TshisaLIVE she was surprised by the condition, considering she is known to attend events and performances sans panties.

 

"They knew who they were booking. I have been in Zimbabwe before so they do know me. I can't promise that I will compromise my brand because people know I don't like panties. However, I am still going to Zim as they have already paid for flights and everything. And anyway, how will they know if I am wearing them or not? Will they look under my dress?," she said.

Zodwa has become somewhat of an international hit with bookings across Africa. She explained that she was not impressed by the "condition" because she is a liberated women. She doesn't believe that someone has a right to tell her how to live her life.

"Look, people need to know that they cannot tell us how to live our lives. I love the country and the reception I've received, but I don't want to be told how to do me. Why would I mess with that? Maybe it's all just for the hype," she said.

Zodwa is set to perform at the Harare International Carnival. She is billed as the headline act, along with least 10 samba girls from Brazil and nearly 20 Cuban dancers.

The festival will be hosted in September by The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) for a week. However, ZTA's Chief Executive Officer Karikoga Kaseke told journalists at a press conference that the entertainer might have to compromise one of her "principles".

"I hope she will have her panties. If she cannot perform in panties then we don't want her because chiefs (traditional leaders) will not like it," he said.

