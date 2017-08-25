IN PICTURES: Up Close and Personal with Kelly Khumalo was lit!

Singer Kelly Khumalo's vocals cannot be faulted and people who went to her sold out one-woman show in Johannesburg on Thursday night will concur, the show was lit but there is room for improvement.

The Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg was abuzz with excited music lovers all ready to witness the "Goddess of Light", as Kelly calls herself. Despite things that were probably not her responsibility like hospitality, punctuality or delays between performances, the show was amazing.

Kelly began her set with a powerful gospel medley introduced by a voice over from her detailing how she wouldn't have made it without God. She stepped out in white and belted the traditional hymns with the backing of a choir dressed in white.