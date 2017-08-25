IN PICTURES: Up Close and Personal with Kelly Khumalo was lit!

TshisaLIVE

25 August 2017 - 13:51 By Chrizelda Kekana
Singer Kelly Khumalo gave an outstanding and emotional show at her Up close and personal with Kelly Khumalo concert
Image: Via Instagram

Singer Kelly Khumalo's vocals cannot be faulted and people who went to her sold out one-woman show in Johannesburg on Thursday night will concur, the show was lit but there is room for improvement.

The Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg was abuzz with excited music lovers all ready to witness the "Goddess of Light", as Kelly calls herself. Despite things that were probably not her responsibility like hospitality, punctuality or delays between performances, the show was amazing.

Kelly began her set with a powerful gospel medley introduced by a voice over from her detailing how she wouldn't have made it without God. She stepped out in white and belted the traditional hymns with the backing of a choir dressed in white.

After the room had properly warmed up, Kelly took off her gown to reveal a red fringed glowing dance dress. She proceeded to take her fans on a musical journey back to the beginning of her career with songs like Qinisela (Persevere)  and Tshitshi (Virgin).

She also performed her lesser known songs and ballads like I Live For Love, while explaining that she has nursed broken hearts but lives to love and be loved.

Kelly showed off her ability to complement other vocalists talent when she sang with 2016 Idols SA runner up Thami Shobede, Brenda Mtambo, Jono Johansen, Naak Musiq and her sister Zandie Khumalo.

Truly the entertainer, Kelly had fans on an emotional roller coaster as they danced, sang, cried and laughed with her from the beginning to the end.

It was particularly a special moment when her children came on stage.

Her son, Christian - who has a striking resemblance to his father and rapper Jub Jub -stole the show as he blew kisses to the audience. Her daughter, Thingo looked uber cute in a pink tutu skirt and wanted to sing with her mother.

There was pure silence as Kelly recalled her last moments with slain goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. Leaving many in tears as she herself cried.

In the end, the show was really beautiful, proving once again that Kelly is an unmatched vocalist.

