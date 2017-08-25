TshisaLIVE

Vusi Nova stripped and beaten in horror hijacking

25 August 2017 - 08:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Vusi was stripped and beaten during the incident
Vusi was stripped and beaten during the incident
Image: Via Vusi Nova Instagram

Award-winning musician Vusi Nova was stripped, beaten and abandoned in Soweto after being kidnapped in a two-hour horror hijacking on Friday morning.

The star was hijacked alongside four others outside his house in Melville, Johannesburg. Shots were fired and, according to Nova's management, some of the group managed to escape. Nova and a member of the 047 band were kidnapped by the hijackers.

Nova's manager Lance Stehr said the musician was "stripped and beaten" during the incident before police were alerted to his whereabouts in Soweto at about 6.45am on Friday.

"The other musician was discovered in Riverlea with an ear partially cut off. Vusi is safe and that is all that matters," Stehr said. 

He added that Nova was angry.

"He is pissed off and giving a statement to police at the moment."

Muthaland Entertainment spokesperson Sewela Dikgale said friends and family were on their way to the police station be with the star.

 "He is at the police station and is safe. We are grateful that he is alive and will support him in any way possible. He is speaking with police at the moment and they will decide the course of action. We are just glad that he is safe," Dikgale said.

