TshisaLIVE

WATCH: This video with Ayanda Thabethe & her gran will melt your heart

25 August 2017 - 10:27 By TshisaLIVE
Ayanda shared a special moment with her gogo.
Image: Via Ayanda Thabethe Instagram

Stop whatever you're doing and watch this video.

We guarantee it will make your heart melt.

If you aren't convinced, here's the gist: Ayanda Thabethe was on Top Billing last night. Obviously the show is pre-recorded. In real time, she was with her gogo, who couldn't understand how she could be on TV and visiting her at the same time.

Bless.

