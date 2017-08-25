WATCH: This video with Ayanda Thabethe & her gran will melt your heart
25 August 2017 - 10:27
Stop whatever you're doing and watch this video.
We guarantee it will make your heart melt.
If you aren't convinced, here's the gist: Ayanda Thabethe was on Top Billing last night. Obviously the show is pre-recorded. In real time, she was with her gogo, who couldn't understand how she could be on TV and visiting her at the same time.
Bless.
