But Bonang looked like money at the Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards

26 August 2017 - 22:33 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba owned the stage from the start
Image: Supplied

She is the host with the most and with the first ever Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards taking place, there was no doubt Bonang Matheba was doing to slay more than she ever has.

In the lead up to the event she mentioned she had flown her designer in from New York. And obvs she was spoilt for choice.

The result was a number of gorg outfit changes.

Bonang Matheba sparkles in green
Image: Supplied
Bonang in all-white
Image: Supplied
This red outfit drove fans wild
Image: Supplied
Bonang Matheba in her opening outfit
Image: Supplied

X