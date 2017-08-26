But Bonang looked like money at the Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards
26 August 2017 - 22:33
She is the host with the most and with the first ever Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards taking place, there was no doubt Bonang Matheba was doing to slay more than she ever has.
In the lead up to the event she mentioned she had flown her designer in from New York. And obvs she was spoilt for choice.
The result was a number of gorg outfit changes.
