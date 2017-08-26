TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Gigi Lamayne twerk like a boss

26 August 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Gigi has got moves for days.
Image: Via Gigi Lamayne Instagram

Sjoe!

Gigi Lamayne sure knows how to bring the sauce and drip it all over you.

She posted a video of herself twerking and she made sure that it was close-up.

Like very close.

"My life when I hit the party capital. Good Lord I have problems... black girl problems."

Guurl, if that's your problem please share.

