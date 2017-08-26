TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Suzelle DIY's Game of Thrones recap is hilarious

26 August 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Suzelle gives her bestie Mariaan the low down on Game of Thrones.
Image: via Suzelle DIY Youtube

Suzelle DIY's recap of Game of Thrones season 7 will have you in stitches. 

The popular YouTube sensation decided to give her BFF, Mariaan the low down on what happened on season 7 of the hit series. 

“Spoiler alert guys, I am gonna say things that’s gonna spoil Game Of Thrones if you haven’t watch it yet, so turn off the video,” Suzelle said. 

Then she began reenacting in true Suzelle style her take of what happened.  

This is sure to brighten up your weekend! 

