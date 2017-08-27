Letshego Zulu has got mad dance skills
27 August 2017 - 08:00
Letshego Zulu is celebrating her birthday and she said she is feeling blessed.
She even posted a video of herself dancing, showing off her fancy footwork.
Although we're in awe of the way she just picked up the moves, it's also the commentary that warmed our hearts.
Listen carefully for the "girls from Mafikeng" part.
