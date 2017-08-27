TshisaLIVE

Letshego Zulu has got mad dance skills

27 August 2017
A fitness queen and a dance queen
Image: Via Letshego Zulu

Letshego Zulu is celebrating her birthday and she said she is feeling blessed.

She even posted a video of herself dancing, showing off her fancy footwork.

Although we're in awe of the way she just picked up the moves, it's also the commentary that warmed our hearts.

Listen carefully for the "girls from Mafikeng" part.

