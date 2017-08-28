TshisaLIVE

AKA's got an i8! Rapper's garage now worth over R2.6m

28 August 2017 - 12:50 By TshisaLIVE
AKA has a new ride, a BMW i8 worth over R1.3-million.
Image: blaq_smith

AKA has shown his haters that he's winning this life thing, adding a BMW i8 to his growing car collection now worth over R2.6-million.

The Levels star recently bought himself a BMW i8 eDrive for R1.3 million, parking it next to the BMW X6 he bought in April last year.

Choose LOVE ❤️ ....

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

Be Careful What You Wish For. 🔥

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

He tagged the vehicle with the name of the dealership.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, the dealership confirmed that it had just sold a BMW i8 to a customer,who they would not name, for just over R1.3-million. 

The purchase comes only days after AKA announced a "seven-figure deal" with sports brand Reebok. 

The star is also  pulling in cheques from the release of his new album with rapper Anatii, Be Careful What You Wish For.

Who needs Uber?

