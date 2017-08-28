AKA's got an i8! Rapper's garage now worth over R2.6m

He tagged the vehicle with the name of the dealership.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, the dealership confirmed that it had just sold a BMW i8 to a customer,who they would not name, for just over R1.3-million.

The purchase comes only days after AKA announced a "seven-figure deal" with sports brand Reebok.

The star is also pulling in cheques from the release of his new album with rapper Anatii, Be Careful What You Wish For.

